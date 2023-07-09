MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Malden on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers initially responded to a reported shooting outside New York Pizza on Main Street and found a victim had been hit and was able to get to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation involving Malden PD’s Special Operations Unit, officers arrested 20-year-old Jefferson Barillas in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

