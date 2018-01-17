Man in custody on kidnapping charges in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect is in custody after police said he tried to kidnap a woman outside the courthouse in Waltham.

A friend of the victim said she and the suspect had been dating for a short time. The victim’s friend said she and the suspect got into a fight outside the courthouse. When the suspect got belligerent, the victim allegedly texted her friend and got out of the car, calling 911.

Police said the suspect left the Waltham District Courthouse drove down I-95 into Westwood. He was taken into custody at the intersection of I-95 and University Avenue.

The victim is safe and being questioned by police.

