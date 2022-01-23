BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree that left a man critically injured on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall at 3 p.m. found a 26-year-old man shot, officials said. He was taken to a Boston hospital in grave condition, police said.

The mall was placed on lockdown, but police later said the suspect is not believed to be at the mall and that it was safe for anyone sheltering in place at the mall to come out. The mall is now closed and police said people should avoid the area.

Police said the shooting appeared targeted and not random, and that there was no danger to surrounding neighborhoods. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

“We don’t know if it’s suspects or suspect. They’re still trying to sort that out,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

In 2020, a 15-year-old girl was wounded following a fight between two groups of people where a man opened fire at the plaza. Earlier this month, that man was sentenced to eight years in jail.

And in February 2017, a man opened fire inside the Macy’s at the mall, but no one was hurt. Police said that shooting was gang-related.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros said he would be meeting with mall owners to discuss security.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe when they come shopping. This particular incident is one too many, and we will be meeting with the property owners of the mall and discussing some issues next week,” Kokoros said. “This is unacceptable.”

UPDATE – The mall was cleared and the scene secured. The MSP Detective Unit for Norfolk County and @BraintreePolice continue the investigation into the shooting to identify and locate the suspect(s). https://t.co/p8l5rHrSd0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 22, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)