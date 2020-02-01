Man in his 20s is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China living in Massachusetts has been infected by the coronavirus, health officials confirmed on Saturday.

The man, who officials did not identify, tested positive for the virus late Friday evening and is isolated at this time.

Officials said the risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts.

This is the eight confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country.

