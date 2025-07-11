BOSTON (WHDH) - A man in his 70s died following a fatal crash on Boston highways early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. where the Sumner Tunnel meets I-93 North at Government Center.

“The operator, a man in his 70s, became trapped as a result of the crash,” state police said in a statement. “Troopers worked with Boston Fire and EMS to extract the operator and facilitate his transport via ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital with life threatening injuries.”

The man’s injuries proved fatal and he did not survive, officials confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

