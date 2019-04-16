Man in Maine dies in single-car crash after hitting boulders

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — A man has been killed in a single-car crash in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that 54-year-old Ronald Lucier, of Limerick, was killed in a crash late Monday in town on Doles Ridge Road.

York County Sheriff William King says Lucier may have been experiencing a medical issue before his 2006 Kia SUV left the road and crashed into large boulders.

Lucier was alone in the car and died at the scene.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department.

