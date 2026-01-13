BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows a man being dragged behind a truck before falling into traffic on the Mass Pike on Tuesday morning.

State police say they received a call for a man having a mental health crisis in that area just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and were able to take the man to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

People in the area who saw the video say they’re shocked the man managed to avoid being seriously injured.

