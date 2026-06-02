PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of hitting a state police cruiser while driving on the wrong side of the highway in Peabody was taken into custody by ICE on Tuesday morning.

Lucas DiBenedetto, 41, of Newburyport, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a state highway.

On Sunday morning, state police tried to stop DiBenedetto, who they say was seen driving the wrong way down Route 1. Officials say that’s when his truck slammed into a cruiser.

The trooper involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is back home recovering.

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