Man in underwear taken into custody after climbing highway sign

(WHDH) — A major highway that runs through downtown Los Angeles was brought to a standstill Wednesday morning after a protester climbed atop a traffic sign in only his underwear.

The man hung homemade banners from the sign that said, “fight pollution not each other,” “give a hoot don’t pollute,” and “Dephree,” KTLA-TV reports.

The man was taken into custody after backflipping from the sign onto an air mattress that placed across the highway.

The southbound lanes were closed for 45 minutes while officials rallied to get the man down.

The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

