Man indicted for carrying loaded pistol on MBTA bus to Ruggles Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday after prosecutors say he carried a loaded pistol on an MBTA bus to Ruggles Station.

Pepo Herd El, aka Pepo Wamchawi Herd (El), 47, of Dorchester was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

El was originally arrested back in November after prosecutors say he took a bus from his house in Dorchester to the Ruggles MBTA Station.

A year before his arrest prosecutors allege that El made several firearms-related purchases online and bought chemicals that could be used to assemble explosives.

El was being surveilled by federal investigators prior to his arrest. They had him detained and searched once he was at Ruggles Station, officials said.

At the time prosecutors say El was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol, three spare magazines and more than 40 rounds of ammunition. He was also wearing a bullet-proof vest and a jacket that had the word “security” written on it.

After conducting a search of his residence, investigators say they found a fifth magazine loaded with armor-piercing rounds and other ammunition.

El was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition at the time due to a 2004 state convictions for possessing firearms without permits and other crimes, Lelling said.

El also appears to own armor-piercing ammunition and adheres to the anti-government/anti-authority sovereign citizen ideology, according to Lelling.

El could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty, Lelling said.

