WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Worcester last December, officials said.

A Worcester County grand jury issued a single indictment against 37-year-old Djarflo Irving, of Worcester, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 10, 2019 around 1:15 a.m., officers found Suheil Ortiz with a single gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment on Oread Street, the DA’s office said.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was alleged that Irving and the victim were part of a small group of friends drinking and socializing.

Irving was arrested the same day of the shooting and held without bail following his arraignment on a manslaughter charge in Worcester Central District Court.

The indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)