WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted for lying to police during an investigation into the deaths of a mother and her three children.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Mathew Locke was indicted Thursday on four counts of misleading authorities in connection with the killings of Sarah Bermudez and her children Madison, James and Michael.

Prosecutors say Locke told investigators Bermudez’s husband implied the gang MS-13 was responsible, however police say the two men didn’t see each other after the killings.

Court documents show Locke is also accused of misstating his relationship with Sarah Bermudez and the last time he had been in the Bermudez household.

He and Bermudez’s husband are cousins.

Locke’s lawyer says the case should be dismissed.

