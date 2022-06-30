BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who faces charges in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old woman in May has been indicted in Barnstable County.

Tyler Gibbs, 24, of Worcester was indicted on charges of murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property under $1,200, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On May 10, Falmouth Police officers responded to an Old Main Road address in North Falmouth, where they received a call about shots fired., The North Falmouth Elementary School was placed in lockdown that day in response to the gunshots. When police arrived at the home address, they saw Gibbs with a gun in the driveway. An hours-long standoff ensued.

They found Kianna Barrows, 20, in an upstairs bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds. After a long standoff with Falmouth Police, Massachusetts Police and the SWAT team, Gibbs surrendered and was taken into custody.

An autopsy determined that Barrows’ cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head.

Gibbs remains held without bail and will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court.

