WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medway man charged in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the life of his 17-year-old passenger has been indicted, officials say.

Christopher Millien, 27, was indicted Friday and arraigned on Monday on the charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, child endangerment, reckless operation and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to a release issued by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Authorities allege that Millien was driving twice the speed limit before losing control of the car and striking a tree in Bellingham on June 30, 2021. The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Millien was initially charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and arraigned on Nov. 29, 2021 in Milford District Court. The indictment moved his case to Worcester Superior Court.

Bail was set at $2,500 and he was ordered not to drive, to submit to random drug screenings, to be placed on a GPS monitoring device and to have no contact with the victim’s family.

He is due back in court on May 6.

