MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been indicted for murder in the stabbing death of a 54-year-old Milford man who was found dead in a storage locker last month, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Tetreault, 28, whose address was listed as the Worcester County House of Correction, Friday on murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of Paul T. Weaver.

Officers found Weaver dead in his storage locker in the area of 15 Beach St. on August 17, according to DA Early. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Tetreault was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the man’s death.

He will appear back in court next month.

