Man indicted on charges of sending white powder to feds

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted on charges that he sent threatening letters and packages containing white powder to federal officials.

Kevin Johnson, of Southwick, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of conveying false information and hoaxes and mailing threatening communication to a federal law enforcement officer.

Federal prosecutors say they believe Johnson threw a manila envelope at the front door of the FBI’s Springfield office that included a handwritten note that said: “Death to TRUMP.”

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Johnson also sent packages containing white powder to the FBI Springfield Office and the Springfield Social Security Administration Office. The powder turned out to be nonhazardous.

Johnson was arrested last week. His attorney said Thursday he’s reviewing materials in the case and exploring options for a defense.

