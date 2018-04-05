Man indicted on murder charges in deaths of mother, grandparents, caretaker

(WHDH) — A Maine man charged with fatally beating his mother, grandparents and their caretaker with a baseball bat in Groton has been indicted on four counts of murder, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday.

Orion Krause, 23, of Rockport, was indicted by a Middlesex Superior Court Grand Jury on March 29. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Krause was naked and covered in mud and cuts when officers found him at a neighbor’s house, according to the documents.

According to police, Krause told officers: “I murdered four people.”

Krause is slated to be arraigned on April 11.

