LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man has been indicted on several charges after authorities say he fatally attacked another man before assaulting a woman in Lowell last year.

A Middlesex grand jury indicted Hoeup Honn on charges of murder, aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault and battery and malicious destruction of property, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Honn is accused of breaking into a residence on Queen Street on Sept. 16, 2019, where he allegedly attacked the first-floor tenant, 58-year-old Heng Tan, who died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Later that day, a female resident of the same building, who is known to Honn, arrived at the house and found Tan dead, the DA’s office said.

Honn then allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her.

When Honn fell asleep, the female victim fled the residence and used a neighbor’s phone to call the police.

Honn is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court.

