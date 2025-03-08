ROCKINGHAM, VT. (WHDH) — Vermont state police are investigating a violent crash in Rockingham on Saturday morning that left a man and a 4-month-old baby dead and two other people hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on I-91 around 9:45 a.m. determined a vehicle with four occupants rear-ended a fuel tanker truck, according to state police.

Taylor Binnington, 39, of North Haven, Connecticut was pronounced dead at the scene. Four-month-old Perry Lake was taken to the hospital, where they died.

A woman and another juvenile were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fuel tanker was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

