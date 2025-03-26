Officials say a man with measles boarded an Amtrak train in Boston, specifically at South Station, and traveled to Washington, D.C. last week.

The 175 Northeast Regional Train departed South Station Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., arriving to Union Station in Washington, D.C. Thursday at 1:30 a.m., according to the D.C. Department of Health.

The D.C. Health Department says they learned of the case after the man arrived at an Urgent Care three days after arriving in the nation’s capitol.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can be spread through the air, according to the World Health Organization.

