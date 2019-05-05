Man injured after being ejected from rollover crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man managed to suffer non-life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash on I-93 in Milton early Sunday morning.

State police say the driver, a 29-year-old Brockton man, was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash at around 4:15 a.m. on I-93 southbound near Exit 11A.

The vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti, suffered heavy damage in the crash, and the driver was thrown from the car. He was the only person in the car, officials said.

Police say he was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

