Man injured after falling 20 feet from roof in Centerville

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling 20 feet from a roof in Centerville, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a man who fell from a roof on South Main Street around 10:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries he sustained after falling about 20 feet to the ground.

The man was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

