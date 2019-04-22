Man, injured after pit bull attack in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn writer is being hailed a hero after he broke up a fight between two dogs.

O.P. Miller was on his way to the gym around noon on Friday when he saw a a little girl waving on the sidewalk, begging for help as a Pit bull attacked her pet German Shepard on Conomo Avenue.

“When you see a little girl screaming ‘Help us, help us, help us,’ with tears pouring down her face, you stop,” Miller said.

The girl, Erin Furlong and her brother Kyle were riding their bicycles while their mother walked behind with their beloved dog Lucy. They say that is when a pit bull, living along the road, attacked the pup.

Lucy struggled to break free, while her owner pulled on the leash.

Miller described the tense moment he jumped into the fray saying he does not feel like a hero.

“I grabbed his collar, started choking him, scratching him, punching him. He just wouldn’t let go so I grabbed the collar and twisted it and finally he took a gasp of air and that is when he let go.”

Lucy’s owner, Nahant Police Officer Timothy Furlong disagrees saying he has recommended Miller for a citation in recognition of his act of kindness.

“I can’ t thank him enough,” Furlong said.

Miller suffered injuries to his hand and received seven rabies shots following the incident.

Both dogs were unharmed.

Lynn police have been in contact with the pit bull’s owners, they have not yet pressed charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)