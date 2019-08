GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being injured by a flying beach umbrella in Gloucester on Friday.

The man was injured at Good Harbor Beach.

No additional information was immediately available.

Gloucester emergency responders transport man from good harbor beach injured by a flying beach umbrella #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 9, 2019

