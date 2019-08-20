Man injured in Lowell stabbing flown to Boston hospital

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lowell after a man was stabbed overnight.

Officers responding to a report that a stabbing victim had just walked into a 7-Eleven on Bridge Street around 11:30 p.m. found a 47-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds, according to police.

Witnesses the man was bleeding profusely from his arms and abdomen.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston, where he underwent surgery. There was no immediate word on his condition.

An employee at the store said a man asked him to call the police.

Police say a trail of blood led them from the convenience store to a second scene at a gas station about a block away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

State police are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

Officers dispatched at approximately 11:30 pm to 7-11 on Bridge Street for male who was stabbed. Male med-flighted to Boston Hospital. CID detectives conducting follow up investigation. — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) August 20, 2019

