Man injured in police-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was injured in a police-involved shooting Sunday night in Brockton.

The shooting happened in front of an apartment building on North Main Street. Witnesses said officers confronted a man who was holding a knife outside the apartment. There are conflicting accounts about whether the man threatened police or not.

Witnesses said several shots were fired. Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

