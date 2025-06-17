REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters say a man is injured after a house fire in Revere on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking people to stay away from Washington Avenue and Lucia Avenue.

SKY 7 HD was over the scene showing flames coming from the roof.

Investigators do not have word on the man’s condition at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

