Man injured jumping out of the way of an oncoming Commuter Rail train in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was injured while jumping out of the way of an oncoming Commuter Rail train in Revere Thursday night.

“He was conscious and alert,” Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro said. “The guys did a great job. We had to carry him quite a ways down to the ambulance.”

The man was about a quarter of a mile away from the railroad crossing where MBTA police say he was either fishing or jumping into the water.

As the train approached, he leapt into the marsh and did not appear to be struck.

“He self-extricated himself from the water, he had some injuries, we will classify them as non-life-threatening,” Giampietro said.

He is expected to be OK.

Investigators had to hold the train for some time, no one was onboard.

The scene remained active for a while after the man was transported to a hospital after an ambulance got stuck on the tracks.

It was eventually moved so regular train service could resume.

