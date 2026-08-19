LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after a large tree fell onto his house and hit him, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a tree falling onto a single-family home on 3rd Avenue learned that a man inside had been injured, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Falling Tree Damages Lakeville Home, Injures Occupant

The incident occurred when a tree being removed from a neighboring property was accidentally dropped onto the residence during clearing operations.

Utility crews responded to secure electrical service to the home and make fallen wires safe.

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