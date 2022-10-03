FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police.

This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville.

The six men involved in the crash were all in a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled multiple times shortly after 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to Augustin, who was a passenger in the car, the other occupants were:

A 22-year-old Tewksbury man who is believed to have been the driver, and who was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries;

A 28-year-old Everett man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries;

A 23-year-old Everett man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries;

A 23-year-old Somerville man who was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries; and

A 23-year-old Peabody man who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.

The group was driving back from a Providence, Rhode Island nightclub when the driver lost control of his car for reasons still under investigation, according to State Police.

