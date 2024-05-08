Officials gathered in New Hampshire Wednesday for a hearing to decide whether to reinstate the driver’s license of a man acquitted in a deadly crash in 2019.

The hearing concluded Wednesday afternoon and a decision is now expected within the next 15 business days, according to a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was initially charged after his truck collided with members of a motorcycle club riding in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Seven people died and prosecutors said Zhukovskyy was on drugs at the time.

Zhukovskyy was ultimately found not guilty of negligent homicide and manslaughter charges after his defense said the motorcyclists caused the crash.

Though acquitted in the Randolph case, Zhukovskyy is still facing a separate drunk driving charge in Connecticut, as reported by the Associated Press.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Zhukovskyy after his acquittal due to previous convictions on charges including drug possession, driving with a suspended license, furnishing false information and larceny, the AP reported.

Zhukovskyy came to the US from Ukraine as a child. Though Zhukovskyy’s attorney sought asylum for his client, a judge in February of last year ordered he be deported, according to the AP.

Citing public records, the AP said Zhukovskyy wrote to New Hampshire officials in September, asking to have his license restored while he awaits deportation proceedings.

