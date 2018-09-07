FRESNO, Calif. (WHDH) — A man caught jumping on top of a police cruiser in California was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Adolfo Lopez, 23, was allegedly already on top of the SUV when an officer spotted him.

Video of the scene showed Lopez doing jumping jacks on the roof and smashing the lights with his foot.

Officers tried to talk him down for about a half hour but he allegedly wouldn’t budge.

They eventually pushed Lopez off the car and brought him to the hospital.

