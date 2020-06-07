Man jumps from roof of burning Middleton home

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man jumped from the roof of a Middleton house after it went up in flames Saturday night, officials said.

The man couldn’t get downstairs because the fire was blocking his way, according to homeowner Richard Warman, so he climbed out on the roof and jumped down. Police officers at the scene assisted him, Warman said.

While the man was not hurt, a dog died in the fire.

