LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to building fire on Appleton Street in Lowell Friday night.

7NEWS spoke with a mother and daughter at the scene who say they saw a man plummet from a second-story window

“There was a man falling from the window,” said a witness. “He landed on the bins out there. He got immediately right back up. He had nothing on, only a t-shirt. He told my father, ‘my friend is inside, my friend is inside!’… I told my mom to call 9-1-1… I’m assuming he ran back inside the house because he disappeared.”

Multiple windows appeared to be burned out at the scene. The state fire marshal is on scene of the fire.

7NEWS is working to obtain more information from authorities. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)