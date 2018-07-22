Man jumps into Charles River to save his beloved dog

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog is reunited with its owner after disappearing into the Charles River Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene to rescue an animal who had disappeared in the Charles River, not knowing a rescue mission was already underway.

Michael Barcelo was walking his dog along the Charles River when the dog took off into the water after some geese.

Barcelo did not hesitate before jumping in himself in an attempt to rescue his beloved pet.

“I jumped into the Charles myself, afraid that he was not going to come back,” Barcelo said as he was sitting on the banks of the river.

The waterlogged pair embraced and Barcelo said he was thankful to the first responders but, embarrassed they had to be called in the first place.

“This dog is mine and my partner’s life. We love him like a son.”

