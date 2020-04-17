Man, juvenile arrested after Boston police find loaded gun in Dorchester trash barrel

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are facing criminal charges after Boston police say they recovered a loaded gun and ammunition in a Dorchester trash barrel on Thursday.

Officers patrolling the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Castlegate Road around 10 p.m. saw two males walking on Wayne Street with their hands tucked into their front waistbands and their heads darting back and forth, according to police.

As the officers searched for the pair, police say they heard a loud thud coming from the area of 26 Schuyler St. that sounded like an empty trash barrel being placed on the ground.

As they investigated, police located and arrested Rafalin Stalin, 23, of Roxbury, and a 15-year-old Mattapan boy after finding a loaded Ruger SR40C in one of the trash cans.

Both will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Stalin is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, unlawful possession of ammunition and trespassing.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with trespassing.

