IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a juvenile were taken to the hospital Friday night after an accidental shooting inside brewery in Ipswich, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot being fired at the True North Ale brewery on County Road around 5 p.m. determined a man in the brewery’s dining area was shot when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. A juvenile who was also in the dining area was transported to a local hospital as a precaution since they were grazed by a piece of shrapnel. A second individual also suffered a minor injury as a result of shrapnel but they declined medical transportation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department, with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Ballistics and Crime Scene Services Sections.

