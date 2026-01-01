MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One man was killed and several others were hurt in a fire at an apartment building in Manchester Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the Executive Manors apartment building on Union Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

“Upon arrival, companies encountered heavy fire from floors 3 and 4 extending to the roof structure with multiple victims on balconies and windows,” Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said in a statement. “One occupant jumped from a 2nd floor balcony, others were brought down by ground ladders as well as Truck 1 and 7’s aerial buckets in both the front and rear of the building.”

Investigators said they found a man unresponsive in a hallway, and he was later pronounced deceased.

A child was also found unresponsive in a bedroom, fire officials said. The child was taken to a Boston hospital and is in critical condition. Officials said a woman is also in critical condition and five others are in the hospital as well.

A man who lives in the building said people were forced to tossed children over the balcony so others could catch them and get them to safety.

“She took one of the kids and threw them down so they immediately went to grab them and take them to the hospital,” said Bernard Niyomugabo, who lives in the apartment building. “There’s no way to think about it, they just saved their lives.”

The fire was reported under control at 1:50 a.m.

Many of those rescued came to the First Baptist Church in Manchester.

“We started taking people in here and we actually had some food and coffee since there was a New Year’s Eve party,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Greg Scalise. “It’s a reminder there’s a silver lining, and there’s always people here to help.”

Ten families were displaced by the fire.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do, we’re going to check some friends, family to see where we can go,” said Jean Noel, who lives in the building.

The Red Cross is also assisting those who need it.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

