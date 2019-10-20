Man killed, 2 seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, MASS. (WHDH) - One man has died and two others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Cheshire early Sunday morning, state police say.

Troopers responding to reports of a serious injury crash o Route 8 near Farnum Road around 7:15 a.m. determined that a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound behind a 1997 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Jeep began passing the Mustang, when a 2009 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound toward the other two vehicles.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Jeep struck the Mustang when pulling back into the southbound lane which led the vehicles to strike the Hyundai, causing it to rollover.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man from North Adams, was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 29-year-old man, and the driver of the Mustang, a 37-year-old man, both of Adams, were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police – Cheshire Barracks and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

Troop B Headquarters, State Police Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS), Cheshire Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, Lanesboro Police, and Fire Departments, and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, all assisted on scene.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)