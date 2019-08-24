Man killed, 2 women injured in triple shooting at Lynn playground

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn that left one man dead and sent spectators at a community basketball game running for cover Saturday night.

A 34-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. A dog was also shot, and officers are investigating reports of a fourth person shot, police said.

There were more than 100 people at the game when witnesses said gunshots rang out at the Warren Street park shortly after 8 p.m.

“When we got to the fence of the park there was about 10 to 15 shots and everyone was running, everyone ran to safety and got to safety on George Street,” said City Councilor Fred Hogan, who was attending the game. “There was another shot on the basketball court afterwards and I ran over there to find one kid on the court, on the ground.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

