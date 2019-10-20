Man killed after pickup truck strikes guardrail, concrete barrier on I-95 in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has died after his pickup truck slammed head-on into a guardrail and concrete barrier on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire late Saturday night, N.H. State Police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-95 around 10 p.m. located a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup that had driven head-on into the guardrail and concrete barrier dividing the open-road toll lanes from the Hampton Toll Plaza.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup, Trenton Wendell, 48, of Rochester, was found entrapped and unresponsive in the vehicle.

Wendell was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests Wendell was traveling north and appeared to be entering the open-road toll when, for an unknown reason, changed lanes at the last second which resulted in him striking the barrier.

A portion of I-95 North near Exit 2 was closed for around two hours while the crash was investigated and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

N.H. State Police Troop-A was assisted at the scene by the Hampton Police Department, Hampton Fire Department, and N.H. Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is urged to contact Tr. Peter Sankowich of N.H. State Police, Troop-A Barracks at 603-223-8490 or Peter.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov.

