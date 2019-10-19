Man killed after pickup truck strikes guardrail, rolls over in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after his pickup truck struck a guard rail and rolled over in Merrimac early Saturday morning, police say.

Officials responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on East Main Street around 5 a.m. found a Chevy Silverado pickup truck rolled over on its roof and observed an adult male, ejected from the driver’s side, lying face down next to the truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers on scene observed that the pickup truck initially struck the guardrail on the front passenger side near Auto Alliance and rolled, coming to rest on its roof on the guardrail by the Brox Company Entrance.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The vehicle is registered to an address in Salisbury.

The accident remains under investigation by the Merrimac Police Department with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and State Police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

