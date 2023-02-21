BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 7:30 p.m. on Wilrose Street arriving to find two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to a local hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the other man was pronounced dead on scene.

The medical examiner was on scene Tuesday, leaving the area just before 10 p.m.

Officers were previously seen placing down evidence markers.

Police said in a statement that their investigation is ongoing, asking the public to contact Boston homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470 with any information on this incident.

