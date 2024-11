PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man in Plymouth has been killed by police after an armed standoff.

The attorney general said police responded to the Federal House Inn for a report of a disturbance.

There, they found an armed man barricaded inside.

The AG did not say how the standoff proceeded to end, but concluded with an officer-involved shooting.

