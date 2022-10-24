BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said a man has died after a shooting in Dorchester overnight, following a string of violence over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 482 Geneva Street in Dorchester. Authorities located a man suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival and Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This marks the city’s third shooting in the past three days, just hours after family and friends held a vigil for a woman shot and killed Sunday morning.

“It has been heart-wrenching, the trauma is obvious,” said Rev. Kevin Peterson, of the New Democracy Coalition.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed on Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan at 5 a.m. Sunday.

“Now we have a senseless murder of a young mother whose son, unfortunately, may have witnessed this,” said Peterson.

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on Baird Street in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

The violence this past weekend has some community members calling for change.

“The mayor and the commissioner should come up with some kind of plan so as to ease the minds of the people who live in these communities about rampant violence and bloodshed,” Peterson said.

“All homicides are tragic and each is tragic in its own unique way,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Sunday. “Investigators are hard at work gathering information on the murder of this young woman,” Hayden said, “and we’ll release more information when we can, but it’s clear that this is a terribly sad situation.”

Activists and investigators agree the community needs to be part of both solving and preventing these crimes.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving any of the recent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (617)-343-4470.

