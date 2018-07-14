Man killed during single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been killed during a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Police say town emergency personnel responded to reports of a crash in Walpole shortly after 10:45 p.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old Medfield man was taken to Norwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently conducting a crash reconstruction.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Walpole is 27 miles south of Boston.

