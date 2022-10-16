BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly.

Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.

The male operator was transported to Beverly Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.

