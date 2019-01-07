Man killed in Chicopee crash

State police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the road in Chicopee on Monday.

Officers responding t a reported crash on Route 90 about 4:25 p.m. determined the man had been traveling westbound in a 2004 Honda Accord when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into the median.

After leaving the roadway, the Honda rolled a number of times, police say.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, according to state police.

The operator, the sole occupant of the Honda, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation.

