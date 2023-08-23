BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Tuesday after a crash involving a bus in Barnstable, police said.

Barnstable police said officers first responded to the scene on Old Stage Road near Carleton Lane around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On scene, police said, officers found three vehicles involved, including a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus.

Police said the 39-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was not breathing when emergency crews arrived. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Police said two other people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)