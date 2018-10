PLYMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a late night crash in Plymouth.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the off-ramp at Exit 161 on Interstate 95.

Troopers say Michael Heath failed to get around the curve at the exit, went off the road and struck a rock wall.

Heath was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He died at the scene.

Police say speed was the primary cause of the crash.